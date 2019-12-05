WILSON, Ward born in New York on January 2, 1935, passed away on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019 in Georgia. Ward graduated from Tampa's Jefferson High School in 1953. He played professional baseball for seven years after which he worked in sales for a number of large clothing companies. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Ward Jr. and Wade; daughters, Tracy Tucker and Christina Meyer; eight grandchildren, and brother, Ream and wife, Sylvia. Ward was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen and E. R. Wilson. A private service will be held in Georgia.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019