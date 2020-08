Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wardell's life story with friends and family

Share Wardell's life story with friends and family

GAMBLE, Wardell 79, of St. Petersburg, died August 15, 2020 at Alhambra Nursing Home. No family has come forward. Alife Gulfport 727-347-5521



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store