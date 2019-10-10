|
|
76, a longtime resident of Harbor Oaks in Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Zena Lansky; a brother, Ken Rodgers of Ohio; and a son, Warren L. Rodgers Jr. of Georgia. Warren and Zena shared many wonderful years together. Warren will be buried at Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens. Warren was born in New York City on March 4, 1943. He was raised on a small farm in Porter Corners, a town of 1,500 located in upstate New York, 10 miles north of Saratoga Springs. At the age of 3, he broke his right leg in a boating accident and was admitted to The Hospital of Special Surgery in New York City. Six weeks later, on the day he was ready to be released he developed a high fever and was diagnosed with polio. For the next 10 years he underwent 13 operations and physical therapy including 15 months in a sanatorium before he was able to walk again. Warren's original full-length leg brace on his right leg originally was made of steel and weighed 16 pounds. The brace was replaced with one that is mostly plastic and weighs 4.5 pounds. In 1948 Warren was named Poster Child of the year by the March of Dimes. Warren spent the next two years traveling throughout the United States for the March of Dimes making numerous fund-raising appearances, often with Judy Garland. Warren was a double cancer survivor and since 1988 a type 2 diabetic. He has earned two MBA's, one in Marketing and one in International Finance. While in college to pay expenses, Warren was the lead singer in a rock 'n' roll band. Warren was the VP of Pfizer's International Marketing for 15 years. In 1980 Warren returned from Europe and founded Computer Specialists, in Pittsburgh. Inc. magazine named Computer Specialists, as the 75th fastest growing privately held company in the United States. Over the next two years, Inc. magazine wrote three featured stories and 11 articles on the methods Warren used to grow his company so rapidly. After selling CSI to a major national company in 1992, Warren moved to the Tampa Bay area, where he founded two successful 501 (C) (3)s, the Tampa Bay and South Florida CIO Councils. As a Rotary member and longtime polio survivor, Warren was involved with Rotary's Polio Plus Campaign, which started in late 1979. Warren volunteered along with 10 other members, of which Warren was the last survivor, to launch Rotary International's Polio Plus Campaign. During the first two years of the campaign, Warren traveled throughout North America and the world, at his own expense, visiting more than 200 major Rotary Clubs in 97 countries to spread the word about how important it was for the Rotary Clubs to get involved and support the eradication of this dreaded disease throughout the world. In 1988 125 countries reported polio victims, today there are three. Warren considered his small role in helping to make the campaign an outstanding success a crowning achievement in his life. He was named a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. He was also President of the Pittsburgh Rotary Club, the largest Rotary club in the country. During his term as president in Pittsburgh, Warren installed the Rotary's second woman member, Teresa Heinz, heir to the H. J. Heinz Company fortune, the first was from the Clearwater Rotary Club. He retired in 2005 and along with his wife, Dr. Zena Lansky became actively involved in their philanthropic efforts. They became involved with and support 23 local NFP organizations; were Co-Chairs of March of Dimes Signature Chef's Annual Fundraiser; sponsors of Opera Tampa League; recipients of the Community Individual Impact Award; the JNF award; voted Best Philanthropist of the Year by readers of Tampa Bay Magazine; received Tampa Bay Magazine's first "Tip of the Hat" award for outstanding contributions to his community, to name a few of their many accolades. In 2011 after an outcry from the not-for-profit community for leadership and education Warren and Zena launched the "Not For Profit Workshop", a platform for nonprofits to learn and share all aspects of starting and growing successful non-profit organizations. In 2011 they had 276 participants and in 2015 participation topped at more than a 1000. They funded the programs. This was their best charitable contribution.
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019