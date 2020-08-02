Warren OLSON

OLSON, Warren "Rod" 79, of Largo, Florida passed away peacefully at his home July 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy; his three children, Dave Olson (Chris), Steve Olson (Theresa), and Kari Leonlongato (Mario); grandchildren, Matt (Amanda), Mike, Morgan, Marco and Zoe; sisters, Karen Fireman and Alice Munzenrieder. He was born September 17, 1940 to Warren and Helen Olson (deceased) of St. Paul, MN. He grew up in Mahtomedi, MN on White Bear Lake. He spent his youth boating, fishing and hunting. In his teens, he loved playing hockey and raced hydroplane boats into his twenties. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Upon his return, he worked for the U.S. Post Office specifically the Mail Railway PO. Rod moved his family to Florida in 1969. The Olson family joined the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in 1973. He co-founded a successful furniture business that grew to 82 stores. In 1982, he left the industry at age 42 and started a new career in investment advisory. He retired from Morgan Stanley in 2010. Rod has always enjoyed going to and/or watching Nascar, the Lightning, Rays, Bucs and Golf. He also enjoyed gardening. His family meant everything to him, especially his grandchildren. Rod always had a warm smile, a story or experience to tell and will truly be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Largo, FL, August 9, 1 pm, with a graveside service to follow at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park. Masks are required for all attendees. Online condolences may be left at www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Largo. Serenity Funeral Home