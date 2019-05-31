LAWRENCE, Warrene
(Switzer) age 83, of Temple Terrace, Florida passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Warrene was born December 12, 1935 in Tampa, the daughter of Warren and Jennie Mae Switzer. A Tampa native and longtime member of Idlewild Baptist Church, Warrene retired as a Supervisor for GTE. She was preceded in death by her son, Jim Lawrence; sisters, Jonteel Munro and Evelyn McRae; and brother, Warren Switzer. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, James A. Lawrence; sons, Gary W. Lawrence (Martha) and Kenneth A. Lawrence (fiancee, Beth Gazeta); sister, Jennie Mae Sawyer; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 1 pm followed by a funeral service at 2 pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Idlewild Baptist Church Hall 1, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz, FL 33548. Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens, Thonotosassa. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
