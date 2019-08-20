Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wauneta KNOOP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KNOOP, Wauneta L. of Floral City, (formerly St. Petersburg) Florida, passed August 15, 2019, at the HPH Hospice of Brooksville, Florida. Wauneta was born March 2, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri. Wauneta moved to Tucson, Arizona where she met and married the love of her life of 64 years, Joseph E. Knoop. Together they created a beautiful family: Joseph E. Knoop Jr., Paul "Rick" Knoop (Kenna), Karen L. Knoop, Kenneth A. Knoop (Paula), John (Randy) Knoop (Catherine), and Janet Noble; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Wauneta shared her husband's passion for motorcycle racing and they passed this love on to their children. Wauneta enjoyed traveling, cruises and spending time with friends and family. Wauneta is preceded in death and survived by a large number of beloved brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. From her family, to her friends, to someone she just met, to know Wauneta was to love Wauneta. She shall be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the HPH Hospice Care Center of Brooksville, Florida. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Please contact the family for further details.

