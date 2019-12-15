Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Bond

Add a Memory
Wayne Bond Obituary
BOND, Wayne 76, of St. Petersburg, passed away December 8, 2019 at Bayfront Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. Wayne was born in Greenwich, CT in 1943 and grew up in the Miami area, attending Archbishop Curley High School. He went to Florida State University, but left to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps. After leaving the service, Wayne graduated from the University of South Florida. He had a successful career in public accounting with Dwight Darby & Company, starting at the firm in 1967 until his retirement over 40 plus years later, including serving as Managing Partner of the firm for over 15 years. Wayne was an incredibly dedicated, loyal and honest professional, serving numerous clients who became personal friends over the years. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and Auto CPA Group. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Jean Bond; his sister, Joan Kelly; his three children, Carey Bond, Shawn Noser and Kevin Bond; and his eight grandchildren, Stori, Saxon, James, Piper, Castle, Kingsley, Sienna and Amelia. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids and had several loyal dog companions over the years including his recent best friend, "Callie". In his spare time, Wayne loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcyles and went on many trips across the country (hitting all 50 states) and internationally (8 countries), traveling with his wife and friends. He also recently served as president of the motorcycle club at the Saint Petersburg Yacht club. He loved fast cars (Fords only), scuba diving, soccer, boating and water skiing. He lived life to the very fullest and he will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. A celebration of life will be held at the Saint Petersburg Yacht Club - Pass A Grille location on Sunday, December 22, from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the -Tampa. Visit his online guestbook at: AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now