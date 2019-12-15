|
BOND, Wayne 76, of St. Petersburg, passed away December 8, 2019 at Bayfront Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. Wayne was born in Greenwich, CT in 1943 and grew up in the Miami area, attending Archbishop Curley High School. He went to Florida State University, but left to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps. After leaving the service, Wayne graduated from the University of South Florida. He had a successful career in public accounting with Dwight Darby & Company, starting at the firm in 1967 until his retirement over 40 plus years later, including serving as Managing Partner of the firm for over 15 years. Wayne was an incredibly dedicated, loyal and honest professional, serving numerous clients who became personal friends over the years. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and Auto CPA Group. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Jean Bond; his sister, Joan Kelly; his three children, Carey Bond, Shawn Noser and Kevin Bond; and his eight grandchildren, Stori, Saxon, James, Piper, Castle, Kingsley, Sienna and Amelia. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids and had several loyal dog companions over the years including his recent best friend, "Callie". In his spare time, Wayne loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcyles and went on many trips across the country (hitting all 50 states) and internationally (8 countries), traveling with his wife and friends. He also recently served as president of the motorcycle club at the Saint Petersburg Yacht club. He loved fast cars (Fords only), scuba diving, soccer, boating and water skiing. He lived life to the very fullest and he will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. A celebration of life will be held at the Saint Petersburg Yacht Club - Pass A Grille location on Sunday, December 22, from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the -Tampa. Visit his online guestbook at: AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019