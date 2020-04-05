Wayne BUSSELLE

BUSSELLE, Wayne Elliott Sr. 81, of St. Petersburg, passed away on March 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ingrid; sister, Ruthie McGowan (Jimmy); his children, Wayne Jr., Kristi Goodrich (Kenneth), and Gayle Sopko (Danny); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life in honor of Wayne will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020
