Wayne CASEY
1950 - 2020
CASEY, Wayne E. 69, of Inverness, FL passed away May 30, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his family. Wayne was born July 1, 1950 in Tampa, FL to Duane and Geraldine (Powell) Casey. He moved to Citrus County in 2005 from Tampa, FL. He was a self-employed concrete finisher. He is survived by his wife, Sandra G Casey; two children, Kimberly Ervin and her husband, Brandon, Tracy Gorman and her husband, Ryan; and four grandchildren, Clayton, Micah, Graham and Levi. Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
