KNEELAND, Wayne F.
73, of Pinellas Park, Florida passed away February 5, 2019 at Northside Heart Institute. Wayne was born October 3, 1945 in Harvey, Illinois. He was also raised and attended school in Harvey. Wayne was an Army Combat Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served with the 101st Airborne 1st Cav Division. He received three purple hearts and one silver star. Wayne earned his B.A. from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. He relocated to Florida in 1993. He was predeceased by his parents, Willard and Beatrice Kneeland. Surviving are his wife, Karen Miller; sons, Matthew (Kristin), Christian (Jamie) and daughters, Katie and Alyson. He is also survived by stepdaughters, Rennie Finck (Bob) and Brittney Fobbs (Ed). Surviving also are grandchildren, Matthew, Sydney, Elizabeth, Henry, Caroline, and Josephine Kneeland, Reed LaPorte and step grandchildren, Terric and Teagan Fobbs. Wayne is also survived by brother, Willard Kneeland (Alexis) and several nieces and nephews. There will be burial services at Bay Pines Memorial Cemetery February 14 at 2 pm. At 7 pm there will be a celebration of life at the American Legion Post 125, 6440 5th Avenue S. A celebration of life will be held in Chicago, Illinois at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019