Wayne FERGUSON

FERGUSON, Wayne 73, of Palm Harbor, formerly of Springboro, OH, peacefully passed on July 4, 2020 surrounded by loving family at home. Among his many virtues, Wayne was an amazing dad, uncle, and Pop-Pop. He was a veteran of the USAF, retired volunteer Firefighter/Paramedic, and had a successful career as a contracts administrator in the aerospace industry. He has been reunited with his dad, Osa; his mom, Geneva; and his brother, Terry. He will be remembered here on Earth by many, including his wife of 52 years, Trudy; his son, Derek and wife Annie; and granddaughter Marley; his son, Nate; his brothers, Dale and Paul; his nephew, David; and his niece, Amy Pritchard; along with countless extended and adopted family. He would be honored to have you donate to the Hospice of the Florida Suncoast or the TunneltoTowers Foundation in his name, in lieu of flowers.



