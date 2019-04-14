Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Kenneth MAYHEW. View Sign

MAYHEW, Wayne Kenneth



80, of Tampa, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Wayne was born in Lynchburg, VA in 1938. Wayne and wife Jane (1943-2015) moved their young family from Washington, DC to Tampa in 1970. Wayne was active in the Tampa Pee-Wee Football League and Northwest Little League coaching his two young sons. Wayne's livelihood was commercial painting but his passion was bowling. He became an avid pro bowler in the Tampa area advocating for bringing back scratch bowling. At the top of his career, in May of 1979, he won the Cream of the Crop Tournament in Miami at Piper Lanes. He lived in the Tampa area for the duration of his life. Wayne is preceded in death by his wife of 55+ years, Jane, and parents, Robert and Thelma. He is survived by his four children, Tim (Karen), Keith (Beverly), Dawn (Lee Harding), Denise (David Miller); four siblings; eight grandchildren; and his seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 5 from 2-5 pm at 15401 Lakeshore Villa St. in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the American Lung Society.

MAYHEW, Wayne Kenneth80, of Tampa, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Wayne was born in Lynchburg, VA in 1938. Wayne and wife Jane (1943-2015) moved their young family from Washington, DC to Tampa in 1970. Wayne was active in the Tampa Pee-Wee Football League and Northwest Little League coaching his two young sons. Wayne's livelihood was commercial painting but his passion was bowling. He became an avid pro bowler in the Tampa area advocating for bringing back scratch bowling. At the top of his career, in May of 1979, he won the Cream of the Crop Tournament in Miami at Piper Lanes. He lived in the Tampa area for the duration of his life. Wayne is preceded in death by his wife of 55+ years, Jane, and parents, Robert and Thelma. He is survived by his four children, Tim (Karen), Keith (Beverly), Dawn (Lee Harding), Denise (David Miller); four siblings; eight grandchildren; and his seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 5 from 2-5 pm at 15401 Lakeshore Villa St. in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the American Lung Society. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close