88, of Dunedin, went to be with Jesus on September 17, 2019. Wayne was born on December 1, 1930 to Herman Pageler and Mithilda Baach in Merrill, IA, where he farmed on their land and set pins at a bowling alley before joining the Air Force at 19 years old. Wayne was a 20-year veteran of the USAF, where he traveled the world and retired as a Master Sergeant E9. Wayne also retired after 10 years with Michelin Tires as warehouse manager in Texas and later retired as a Texas School Bus Driver. He was a member of the and was also a Stephen Minister Leader and Elder at Faith Lutheran Church in Grand Prairie, TX. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Ester B. Pageler; four children, Ronald, Michael, and Patrick Pageler, and Judith Cowan; two stepdaughters, Peggy Osborne and Ellen Reppa; 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park at Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel with military honors. His was a life spent in service to his Lord Jesus Christ, to our country, and to his beloved wife and family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019