Wayne MEIER

MEIER, Wayne R. 82, died peacefully in his home in Clearwater on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 surrounded by his three children. He is survived by seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his two brothers. Wayne proudly served in the Navy's 38th Squadron, then worked as a Logistics Engineer at Sikorsky Aircraft until his retirement. An avid gardener, dancer, bowler, golfer, traveler, card player and musician. Wayne served his God and community as a member of the Elks Society, a Free Mason and the Fairway Christian Church. A memorial dance will be held in his honor this spring at Suncoast Ballroom in Largo, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to USA Dance Chapter #6004, c/o Nancy Welch, 8703 40th Way, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 or donate online at http://usadance.org/donations
.