OSBORN, Wayne Dennis 78, of Valrico, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He is survived by his son, Steven Osborn; step-son, Bill Hardin; his daughter, Brenda Hand; step-daughters, Teri Hardin and Kim Bebout; three grandchildren; four step-grandchild- ren; one step-great-grand- son; and very special friend, Michelle Petrelis. Funeral services will be held 11 am, Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, 800 Centennial Lodge Drive, Brandon, FL 33510, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harry Anna Investment Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 49, Umatilla, FL 32784. Please sign the online guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019