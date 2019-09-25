Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Brandon Elks Lodge #2383
800 Centennial Lodge Drive
Brandon, FL
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Brandon Elks Lodge #2383
800 Centennial Lodge Drive
Brandon, FL
1940 - 2019
Wayne OSBORN Obituary
OSBORN, Wayne Dennis 78, of Valrico, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He is survived by his son, Steven Osborn; step-son, Bill Hardin; his daughter, Brenda Hand; step-daughters, Teri Hardin and Kim Bebout; three grandchildren; four step-grandchild- ren; one step-great-grand- son; and very special friend, Michelle Petrelis. Funeral services will be held 11 am, Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, 800 Centennial Lodge Drive, Brandon, FL 33510, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harry Anna Investment Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 49, Umatilla, FL 32784. Please sign the online guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019
