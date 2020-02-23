PEARDON, Wayne E. Sr. "Scottie" An Air Force Veteran born in Eagle, Wisconsin on October 7, 1932, passed away with dignity at home on February 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 1/2 years; their four children, Roxane (Jay), Wayne (Freda), Angie (Todd), Wendy (Brad); 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his seven sisters; two brothers. A very loved man who's passions included going to yard sales, his old cars, and spending time with his family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020