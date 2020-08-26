1/1
Wayne TIGGETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIGGETT, Wayne R. of Palm Harbor, transitioned August 20, 2020. Wayne was a native of Bridgeton, NJ. He graduated in 1969 from Dunedin High School. He was the senior pastor at United Christian Center, New Port Richey. He leaves loving and cherished memories to his wife, Patricia; his mother, Lelia Tiggett; two daughters; son; grandchildren; siblings; other relatives and friends. Life's Celebration will be Saturday, 2:30 pm, at the Parklawn Memorial Cemetery and a visitation will be Friday, 5-7 pm, at Smith-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Service

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
1005 Howard Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 442-2388
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Young's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved