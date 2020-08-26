Wayne TIGGETT

TIGGETT, Wayne R. of Palm Harbor, transitioned August 20, 2020. Wayne was a native of Bridgeton, NJ. He graduated in 1969 from Dunedin High School. He was the senior pastor at United Christian Center, New Port Richey. He leaves loving and cherished memories to his wife, Patricia; his mother, Lelia Tiggett; two daughters; son; grandchildren; siblings; other relatives and friends. Life's Celebration will be Saturday, 2:30 pm, at the Parklawn Memorial Cemetery and a visitation will be Friday, 5-7 pm, at Smith-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Service



