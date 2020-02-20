WILLIAMS, Wayne Leroy, Major U.S. Army (ret.) age 78, passed away on February 15, 2020, leaving behind his loving wife, Sandra Williams; dear sister, Tabitha Pope; children, Lee Williams (Jennifer), Anne Hingle (John), and Kristin Williams; six grandchildren; stepchildren, Hunter Collins (Patti); Dale Collins (Karen) Hope Munoz; six stepgrandchildren; four nephews; three nieces and their families. Born in Atlanta, Wayne and his family moved to Tampa where he graduated from Hillsborough High School (1958), and later Mississippi State. He was devoted to his loving wife, Sandra and his entire family. Wayne and Sandra resided in Panama City Beach. Wayne served 23 years in the U.S. Army, including a stint in Vietnam. Wayne was a principled man who stood by his actions and righted any wrong no matter the cause. Wayne truly had an amazing gift with people and will be deeply missed. A funeral service will be held 10 am Friday, February 21, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please sign Wayne's online guestbook at www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020