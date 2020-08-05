1/
Wendell GIVIDEN
GIVIDEN, Wendell J. 63, of St. Petersburg, FL, and native of Sulphur, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was the son of the late George W. and Wyliena Mae (Louden) Gividen, and he worked in Sales. Wendell was a 1974 graduate of Henry County High School. He was a 1978 graduate of Transylvania University, where he was a member of the basketball team and the Kappa Alpha Order. He was a 2019 inductee of the Pioneer Hall of Fame. He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Gividen-Forsythe and husband, Cory of Louisville; and companion, Virginia Soss of St. Petersburg, FL. Funeral Service will be 1 pm, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle KY Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Larry Blackford of Versailles. Burial will be at Sulphur Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Wendell Gividen Scholarship Fund for Henry County High School, c/o Lindsey Gividen at 501 Moser Road; Louisville, KY 40223. Visitation will be 11 am, until service time Friday, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
