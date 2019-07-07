GREEN, Wendell "Wen"
97, a long-time resident of the Clearwater area, peacefully passed away June 20, 2019. Wen graduated from the Univ. of Buffalo after proudly serving in the US Army where he participated in the Normandy invasion. He was employed by Honeywell, and retired from the Space Division in 1984 to enjoy an active retirement in Fairfield Glade, TN. Wen is survived by his loving wife, Holly; daughter, Linda Lansing, husband, Tom; son, Bruce, wife, Beth; son, Dana, wife, Amy; grandchildren, Haley, Wade, and Jay; sister, Miriam; cousin, Louise and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019