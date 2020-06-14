Wendell Schott
1953 - 2020
SCHOTT, Wendell F. a.k.a "Wen" to close friends and family, unexpectedly passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born in Queens, NY in April 1953 and attended New York City public schools. As a numbers guy, Wendell earned a Bachelor's in Accounting and a Master's in Comptrollership from St. John's University in New York and later moved to Florida in 1993. As a music person and a patron of the Arts, Wendell enjoyed attending concerts at regional performing arts centers, sharing his passion by taking friends and family to concerts and shows. Wendell's knowledge of pop musicians and songs was astounding, and he would have been a fantastic contestant on the show "Name That Tune", Wendell also had a love of animals and a fascination with the weather. He leaves behind his precious dog, Tabby, who would often sit with him while he tracked every Atlantic hurricane. He was a civic and community minded person, tirelessly working as President of the Beachsider Condominium Association and always active in the Shipwatch community in Largo. Ultimately, Wendell was a people person. He was a wonderful friend to many people and expected nothing in return. People frequently approached him for advice and counsel. Everyone fortunate enough to know him would undoubtedly agree, there's no one like Wendell. He always wore a natural smile. As a devoted son, Wendell was adamant in caring for his father and mother, who were both afflicted with dementia over an 11 year period. Through the support of women of great compassion, home health nurses who became dear friends, Wendell was able to provide his parents quality care within the home. Among Wendell's survivors are his sister, Karen (Thomas); his brother, Timothy (Patricia); niece, Elisabeth; nephew, Timothy; aunts, Teri and Janina; several cousins and many close friends. One of his dearest friends wrote, "I have never known such an unselfish, thoughtful, generous person, and I know I never will. He was an angel sent to earth to comfort us mere mortals." Condolences may be expressed at Curlewhills.com. Wendell's choice of charity is Suncoast Hospice. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
