WHITEMAN, Wendall H. 90, a winter resident of Seminole died peacefully on November 24, 2020. He was born June 10, 1930 in Westford NY and raised on the family farm. Wendall graduated from high school in Schenevus, NY and the Construction Program at SUNY Delhi. He married Jean McAdam of Needham, MA near Army Camp McCoy, WI. Following his tour of duty they settled in Schenevus, where they started their family, and he built their first home. A dairy farmer at heart, in 1960 Wendall and Jean bought a neglected farm near Roseboom NY, where he put his farming and construction skills to work, including building one of the first "milking parlors" in the area. He later enjoyed designing and building their retirement home nearby. Wendall was a member of the Middlefield United Methodist Church, and several farm organizations. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 43 years believing there is no greater service than being at your neighbor's side in time of need. Known as "Pink", he loved family gatherings of any size and frequently studied family genealogy. Pink also enjoyed western square dancing, roaming the hills, and spending many winters in Florida. For the past three years he was a resident of the Palms of Largo. Wendall was predeceased by Jean, his wife of 60 years; and their son, David. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Stephen Constantino of Largo, and Karen and Robert Ream of Barton, NY; siblings, Oakley (Connie) Whiteman of Westford, NY, Golda Fairchild of Pittsgrove, NJ, Ethelyn (Peter) Ottzen of Otego, NY, Geary (Caroline) Whiteman of Schenevus, NY; grandchildren, Leah (Jason) Ward of Seminole, Mathew Ream of Buffalo, NY and Timothy Ream of Madison, WI; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Ellis Ward of Seminole; and a large loving family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. At this time we must postpone a service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY www.ottmanfuneralhome.com