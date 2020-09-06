MOSS, Wendy Joy (Warfield) 65, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away unexpectedly August 24, 2020. She was born April 10, 1955 in Miami, Florida, the younger daughter of the late Frank and Helen Warfield. She is survived by her elder sister, Beverly Martin; and her sons, Matthew and Mark (Jenny). She graduated from Emory University, Class of 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. After retiring from nursing, she moved to Palm Harbor with her former spouse, Steven Moss, in 1987 to raise her family. A woman of profound faith, Wendy lived with her illnesses, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy, for more than 45 years in a spirit of grace, perseverance, and hope. She loved spending time with her friends playing card games, attending social gatherings and going to events in her community. She never let her illnesses define her, she was the life of the party, spreading joy to all that had the pleasure of meeting her. A celebration of life will be held at Palm Harbor United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please help support research to end Multiple Sclerosis by making a donation in Wendy's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
