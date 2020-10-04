1/1
Wesley BAILEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAILEY, Wesley Kent of Thonoto-sassa, died September 22, 2020 while remodelling the home he built. He was a renowned local environmentalist, nationally recognised master craftsman, and sailing enthusiast. Kent was not a rich man. We will continue to find note pads with sketches of dreams and unfinished tasks but he left no debts. The house, cars, home, boat, credit cards, are all paid off. He did leave a shop full of tools that will gather rust for want of a firm skilled hand to help find their purpose. Pilgrim will never sail quite as fair without his strong but tender hand on the till. There is also the pair of comfortable size 11 boat shoes, which are not as loud as the boots we remember, but will take each of us doing a little bit more to fill. More importantly, he is survived by his wife, Cathy; six children, Musa, Carl, Michelle, Wesley, Mary, Maegan; sister, Melody; 22 grandchildren, and countless friends who will miss him, his calm advice, firm hugs, and warm love. Family requests contributions be made in his name to the Tampa Bay Sierra Club in lieu of Flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved