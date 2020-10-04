Wesley BAILEY

BAILEY, Wesley Kent of Thonoto-sassa, died September 22, 2020 while remodelling the home he built. He was a renowned local environmentalist, nationally recognised master craftsman, and sailing enthusiast. Kent was not a rich man. We will continue to find note pads with sketches of dreams and unfinished tasks but he left no debts. The house, cars, home, boat, credit cards, are all paid off. He did leave a shop full of tools that will gather rust for want of a firm skilled hand to help find their purpose. Pilgrim will never sail quite as fair without his strong but tender hand on the till. There is also the pair of comfortable size 11 boat shoes, which are not as loud as the boots we remember, but will take each of us doing a little bit more to fill. More importantly, he is survived by his wife, Cathy; six children, Musa, Carl, Michelle, Wesley, Mary, Maegan; sister, Melody; 22 grandchildren, and countless friends who will miss him, his calm advice, firm hugs, and warm love. Family requests contributions be made in his name to the Tampa Bay Sierra Club in lieu of Flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store