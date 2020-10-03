Or Copy this URL to Share

BOWEN, Wesley Charles born Oct. 11, 1927 in Tona-wanda, NY, died Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by wife, Earlene; her daughter, Helen Converse (Errol); her son, Douglas Hatch (Sandi); her daughter-in-law, Sherri Hatch; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grand-children; his sister-in-law, Doreen Bowen; and nephews, Scott (Jorge Perez) and Michael Bowen (Millie). Memorial service is at S.D.A. Church, 1001 56 St. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33710, 1 pm October 11, 2020. His final resting place is Bay Pines National Cemetery



