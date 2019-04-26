WILCOX, Wesley Evans USMC
88, of Tarpon Springs, passed away, April 23, 2019. He was born in Huron, Ohio to Claude and Ruth (Hamer) Wilcox and came to Florida in 2006 from Columbus, Ohio. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and extremely proud of his service to country. He was a fireman in Norwalk, Ohio for seven years following his military service. His career took him to Columbus, Ohio as an insurance agent for Universal Guaranty Life and Lutheran Mutual Life for over 20 years. He completed his professional life working in financial services and continued his love of firefighting into his early 1970s training firefighters in aircraft fire rescue, anti-terrorism, and post disaster drills. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Jane (Nash); daughter, Debbie Allen; son, Chuck (Carole); sister, Carol Charity (Bob); four grandchildren, Brad Allen (Jen), Matthew Allen, Jenna Wilcox, Mitchell Wilcox; two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Blake Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Visitation 5-7 pm, Friday, April 26, and visitation 12-2 pm, Saturday, April 27, with the funeral at 2 pm, all at Vinson Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2019