SHEFFIELD, Wesley III
61, of Quincy, FL passed unexpectedly at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Funeral services are 11 am, Saturday, March 16, at St. John Church of God in Christ, 3490 Bainbridge Highway, Quincy, FL 32352. Viewing-visitation is 5-7 pm, Friday, March 15, at Antioch M.B. Church, 1003 W. Clark St., Quincy, FL 32351. Wesley was a 1975 graduate of Lakewood High School, St. Petersburg, FL. He was the son of Wesley II and Alpha Gilliam Sheffield. Tillman Funeral Home, Tallahassee (850) 942-1950 is serving the Sheffield family.
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019