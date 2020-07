Or Copy this URL to Share

BECK, Wilbur R. 91, of Palm Harbor, died July 24, 2020. Service by family at Bethel Lutheran Church in Clearwater, FL on July 30 at 11 am. Curlew Hills F.H.



