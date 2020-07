Or Copy this URL to Share

FEAGLE, Wilbur Jr. 72, of Tampa, passed away June 27, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Connie; brother and two sisters; grandchild; step son; three step grandchildren. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157



