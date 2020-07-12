1/1
Wilbur GLIDDEN
GLIDDEN, Wilbur A. Jr. "Willie" 80, of Clearwater, Florida formally of Readfield, Maine passed away on July 5, 2020. Willie was well-known for never meeting a stranger, telling jokes, racing cars throughout the North East and retired as a driver and auto mechanic. He was a member of various racing clubs and was the former owner of Willie's Automotive, in Brockton, Mass. Willie was an avid animal lover and a friend to all. He is survived by his children, Brenda Brann (Bruce), Michelle Childress (Henry), Wilbur Glidden III (Kris); significant other, Annie Ulery; siblings, Emmeline Walton, Emery Glidden; grandchildren, Mason Childress, Grace Glidden, Paul Peaslee Jr., Amy Gower; four great-grand-children; his beloved cat, Shadow. Proceeded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Geneva Glidden; sisters, Madeline Townsend and Elaine Witherell. Celebration of Life in Maine at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at: alifetribute.com ALife Tribute FuneralCare

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
