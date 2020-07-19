Wilbur NAGLEY

NAGLEY, Wilbur "Bill" Jr. "Mother, Mother Ocean, I have heard your call. Wanted to sail upon your waters since I was three feet tall" Bill loved and lived this song. And on July 12, 2020, he embarked on that final sail. Born in 1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Bernice "Peggy" Snavely and Wilbur "Bill" Sr., Bill's folks had that "Changes in Latitude" drive too. They shuffled Bill, his sister Susie (Skip) and Brother Michael throughout Texas and Indiana, finally landing in Georgia, where Bill attended Druid Hills High School and Mercer University. Bill is the father of three sons, Herbert "Buddy" Brantley, and Jeffrey and Scott Nagley. In 1986, he met and married the love of his life, Shielia Walker Pearce, along with her two sons, Christopher and Charles "Chip" Pearce. He was blessed with more family, sister-in-law, Emily Walker Holmes, husband Tom, and their children Sean and Erin; beloved daughters-in-law, Bonnie, Courtney, Devin and Melody (Alberto); treasured grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr., Joshua, Christopher M., Savanna, Shelby, Christopher W., Cole, Lillie and Cora. And amazing great-grandchildren, Isaac Jr., McKenna and Karmen, and many blessed nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and his very special kitty, Inky. Bill was the "go-to" guy, who could fix anything. Year after year, he was the "Top Banana" salesperson at Johnston Pump Co. It's no wonder his clients and co-workers became some of his best friends, particularly Joe Bisson. Work was not all he was about. One day in the 70's with his dream and siren call from the water, he packed up his family and moved to the sea. Suddenly, he was "on I-75 headed to Florida." One Thanksgiving he and his friend Sam Pollock rented a sailboat for a trip to the Bahamas and asked their moms to come with them. They had hot dogs for their holiday meal. Over the years, the moms gleefully shared this story. On another Thanksgiving sailing trip to the Keys with Shielia, Bill and Elizabeth Moss, both journalists who referred to Bill as "a macho adventure type," he was surprised to read that Bill Moss had written and published a travel log of the trip in the St Petersburg Times. His greatest sailing accomplishments included a trip with his friend Lynn Parker to Cuba in the Havana Cup Race, and a trip across the Atlantic Ocean with his friend Sam Pollock, as well as a trip to the Bahamas to celebrate his retirement. Even as Alzheimer's stole away many of these fabulous life memories, Bill's love of music and dancing did not diminish. We will always cherish the look of joy, dressed in his tux at the Tierra Verde Women's Club Christmas Gala, dancing like a star. Like Buffet, "Some of it's magic, some of it's tragic. But I had a good life all the way." The family wishes to offer sincere gratitude to the staff of Gateway Care Center, PACE and Suncoast Hospice for their loving care in his last days. His caregivers, became like family too since we were not permitted to see him due to the COVID pandemic. In memory of Bill, dance a lot, sail, dive and live every minute of your life to the fullest. Donations to Alzheimer's Disease Research at Mayo Clinic would gratefully be accepted in memory of Wilbur "Bill" Nagley. Donations can be made by phone, 855-852-8129 or online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc
or by mail at Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.