YATES, Wilbur 92, Sea Captain Wilbur Yates went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nell; his loving children, Arnoris (Sherry), Adelina, Amery, and Wilbur Jr.; and grandchildren, Christopher, Sean, Travis, and Mandy; and great- grandchildren, Madison and Elias. He will have a celebration of life funeral at Garden of Memories 4207 east Lake Ave. Tampa FL 33610 on Saturday November 14, at 11:30 am.



