FOLSOM, Wilford E. "Will" 81, of Spring Hill, FL went home to be with the Lord April 7, 2020 at Spring Hill Health and Rehab Center in Brooksville, FL. He was born in Mayo, FL, September 6, 1938 to Wilford Sr. and Dorothy Folsom. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilford; his mother, Dorothy; and brothers, Joseph and Ezra. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda; one son, Matt; daughter-in-law, Heather; three daughters, Janice Folsom, Andrea Trent, Terri Noffsinger; and two grandsons, Luke and Jake Folsom. He met and married Linda Brinson in Atlanta, GA in 1970. He had a successful career in Atlanta as a building contractor. He also worked with The Southern Company nights until his retirement. He and his wife, Linda, relocated to Spring Hill, FL so he could enjoy his favorite pastime of racing homing pigeons. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

