BALTER, Wilfred "Bill" On Friday, March 20, 2020 Wilfred "Bill" Balter, loving husband and father passed peacefully at the age of 90 in Tampa, Florida. Bill was born on January 17, 1930 to Adele and Israel Balter in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1950, Bill married a childhood friend, Shirley Singer, and they raised two children, Georgia and Gene. Bill joined the U.S. Army and honorably served until 1953. After discharge from the Army, Bill returned to the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1954 with a business degree. Bill practiced accounting and finance until he retired in 1993. Bill had a passion for his family, travel, photography and genealogical research for both his and Shirley's family. He was also active for many years with the The Shriners. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley; sister Geraldine; son, Gene (Susan); grandchildren, Rebecca (Mason), Daniel (Kacey) and Anne (Fikret); his great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Strickland and Juliana Balter as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Corona virus situation a memorial service has not been planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital or Melech Hospice House in Tampa.

