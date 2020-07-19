Wilfred DAILY

DAILY, Dr. Wilfred Joseph Jr. a loving husband to Yvonne Harvey Daily for 57 years, passed away at age 84 on Friday, July 10, 2020. Bill was born January 25, 1936 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Wilfred and Olive Means Daily. He was the youngest to three sisters, Barbara Hill, Ellen Marie Hoffman, and Midge Morse. Bill was educated at Deerfield Academy, Deerfield, MA. Everything he achieved in life he attributed to the influence of Headmaster Dr. Boydon and Deerfield Academy. This determined his path to Dartmouth College where he majored in history and pre-med. At Dartmouth, he enjoyed crew and Delta Upsilon fraternity graduating in 1957. He proceeded to New York Medical College where he graduated in 1961. He took his rotating internship at Mound Park Hospital, St. Petersburg, FL where he met his bride, Yvonne then a nurse in ICU. They married two years later. Thereafter, Bill completed his residency program at Denver Children's Hospital, CO. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander at Lemoore Naval Air Station, CA. Upon moving to Tampa, FL in 1966, Bill joined Dr. O.F. Dean and Dr. Sam Ferrari becoming Tampa Bay Pediatrics. They were instrumental in forming Pediatric Healthcare Alliance. Bill was a long-standing member of the Hillsborough County Medical Association, serving on various committees including the board of trustees. He was a founding member of the Hillsborough Pediatric Society. During his 40-year pediatric practice, he loved following each child's life from birth through college. He took a keen interest in their education, sports and talents. He had an amazing sense of humor with honest regard which allowed him to connect to his patients in a unique way. Bill was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tampa, FL and Holy Family Lutheran Church in Highlands, NC. He demonstrated his faith by serving as a Stephen Minister for Grace Lutheran Church. Bill was one of the original members of Carrollwood Country Club in Tampa since 1972. He loved and enjoyed tennis, sailing, golf, white water rafting, and snow skiing. He cherished his second home in Highlands, NC for 37 years. He was a member of the Old Edwards Club. Bill served on the board of the Cashiers Highlands Humane Society because of his immense love for dogs. Bill and Yvonne's long-lasting marriage can be attributed to one of Bill's favorite sayings "Never forget your sense of humor." They were blessed to have three wonderful daughters, Nanette Bosse (Fred), Johna Rawls (Tommy) and Jennifer Byers (Mark). Bill cherished his time with his daughters and loved his sons-in-law as sons and their families which included nine grandchildren, Morgan Burns (Wallace), Frederick Bosse, Wilfred Bosse, Jared Bosse, Fitzhugh Rawls, Madeline Rawls, Kaylee Byers, Elise Byers and Mitchell Byers. No father was blessed with more loving children. Bill had a great passion for an adventurous life which broadened his family's life experiences and created memories that will last for many years to come. Bill's family and friends were drawn by his humorous spirit, storytelling, and genuine interest in others. He will be deeply missed. Bill is in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, joined in the Community of Saints, and with his beloved dogs. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cashiers Highlands Humane Society. A graveside service will be at the Highlands Memorial Park Cemetery in Highlands, NC on Saturday, August 15 at 10 am. A Celebration of Life will be held in Tampa at a later date.



