Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Herman "Bill" BURNETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURNETT, Willard Herman



"Bill" 83, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Tampa and Clearwater died on June 26, 2019, of congestive heart failure. Bill passed away at Bayfront Health in Spring Hill with his family by his side. Bill was born November 4, 1935 in Knoxville, TN to Maude and Jake Burnett. Bill was in petroleum sales for most of his life, and he loved it. He recently stated that he would have continued working for no wages if he still had the stamina. Bill was a colon cancer survivor of 37 years. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his friends and family. He will be remembered for his love of Jesus Christ, love of life, sense of humor and his thirst for knowledge. He is survived by his wife, Jan of 35 years; his ex-wife, Joanne Long of 24 years; his children and their spouses, Laurie and John Coticchio, Scott and Amanda Burnett, Robin and Tom Shores; and Carol and Doug Bowers. Bill was "Papa" to 13 grandchildren; and 15 great- grandchildren. He will also be missed by his longtime friend Arvil Hammons. Out of respect for Bill's previously expressed wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the .

BURNETT, Willard Herman"Bill" 83, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Tampa and Clearwater died on June 26, 2019, of congestive heart failure. Bill passed away at Bayfront Health in Spring Hill with his family by his side. Bill was born November 4, 1935 in Knoxville, TN to Maude and Jake Burnett. Bill was in petroleum sales for most of his life, and he loved it. He recently stated that he would have continued working for no wages if he still had the stamina. Bill was a colon cancer survivor of 37 years. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his friends and family. He will be remembered for his love of Jesus Christ, love of life, sense of humor and his thirst for knowledge. He is survived by his wife, Jan of 35 years; his ex-wife, Joanne Long of 24 years; his children and their spouses, Laurie and John Coticchio, Scott and Amanda Burnett, Robin and Tom Shores; and Carol and Doug Bowers. Bill was "Papa" to 13 grandchildren; and 15 great- grandchildren. He will also be missed by his longtime friend Arvil Hammons. Out of respect for Bill's previously expressed wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.