GALBREATH, Willard Marshall
"Bill" 65, of Lutz, Florida, passed away July 16, 2019. He was born in West Chester, PA and moved to Florida in 2000. Bill attended the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, PA, and then went on to graduate from Henderson High School in 1971. He had a successful career in the automotive industry in the Tri-State area. He is survived by his devoted companion and loving caretaker of 23 years, Theresa (Reimel) Perrotta; her husband, Joseph Perrotta; her three children, and many close friends, especially Michael Treston. A Celebration of life will take place Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 am at Loyless Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Words of Comfort may be expressed at:
LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019