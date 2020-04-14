Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard TITUS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TITUS, Willard C. "Will" 83, of Seminole, FL, died March 10, 2020 of COPD. Will was born April 25, 1936 in Swedesboro, NJ to Raymond and Evelyn (nee Wilmot) Titus. He worked for Borden Chemical for 30 years in Massachusetts, Ohio and Louisiana. Will is survived by his son, Matthew in Davenport, FL; his two grandsons, Shane (Erica) of Ashburnham, MA and Michael (Kristen) of Lancaster, MA; his four great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Dineen Titus of Alexandria, LA; and his former daughter-in-law, Colleen Borbone (Joseph) and son, Ryan of Westminster, MA. Also surviving him are his brother, Ronald (Linda) of Woolwich Township, NJ; his sister, Gail (Wayne Niebauer) of Pedricktown; his sister-in-law, Shirley Titus of Atco, NJ and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews in several states. Will was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn; his father, Raymond, his brothers, Raymond and Robert; and his son, Mike. Per his wishes, there were no services. A social gathering will be held in his honor VFW post #9272 in the future.

