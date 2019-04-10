Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Stacy. View Sign

STACY, William A. "Mr. Bill"



84, of Weeki Wachee, FL, born in Atlanta, GA went to be with his Lord and Savior April 8, 2019, leaving behind his loving wife of 36 years, Karen; his three daughters, Sherri (Jamey) Carter of Oklahoma, Linda (Kirk) Bradach of Florida, Gina (David) Stacy-Karen of California; and two sons, Matthew Stacy and Bryan (Trisha) Schwartz of Michigan; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Bill retired from Ford MC after 30 years as a Commercial Artist. He always thanked the Lord for his art talent and his love of choir music and children. He gave back through St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Livonia, MI and Mariner United Methodist Church in Spring Hill, FL. A celebration of his life will be held at Mariner UMC, date to be determined.



Merritt F.H. 352-686-6649

