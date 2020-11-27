1/1
William ALLEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLEN, William Dean 84, of Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Belleair Bluffs, Florida, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center. Mr. Allen was born March 7, 1936 in Johnson City, Tennessee, son of the late William Wilkes Allen and Ethel Virginia Beckham Allen. After retiring from a long career in yacht sales he became a salesman of vision benefits. While living in Florida he was a member of Anona United Methodist Church in Largo. He married Judith Childrey Turner Allen January 28, 1956 in Washington, DC. Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Cynthia Allen Smith and her husband, Allen, of Winchester, VA and Alice Allen Schulhof and her husband, William F. of Berryville, VA; five grandchildren, Carter Ashby Smith, Haley Smith Nelson, Mason Aubrey Smith, William Allen Schul-hof, and Benjamin Thomas Schulhof; and three great-grandchildren, Turner, Parker, and Ashby. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. www.endersandshirley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Enders and Shirley Funeral Home - Berryville
1050 W. Main Street
Berryville, VA 22611
540-955-1062
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved