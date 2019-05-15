died on May 10, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to John H. Bosbyshell and Lilla Gibson Bosbyshell Mitterling.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Caroline Thomas Bosbyshell; by children, William Allen Bosbyshell Jr. (Maura), Charlotte, NC, Frances Lima (Al), St. Petersburg, and Mary Helen Landmesser (Kevin), Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, William Allen Bosbyshell III, Katherine D. Landmesser, and Sarah H. Landmesser; brother, Ronald J. Bosbyshell, Texas; and nephew, Ronald J. Bosbyshell Jr. (Yolanda), Texas. He was predeceased by his parents, and nephew, Randall S. Bosbyshell.



He graduated from Swarthmore College, 1955, The General Theological Seminary in NYC 1958, and received his Ph.D. from the University of Florida 1970. Bill dedicated his life to the Episcopal Church. He was ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of Pennsylvania and served churches in Pennsylvania, Diocese of Florida, and Diocese of Southwest Florida and was Director of the Episcopal Counseling Center, Clearwater, FL. He was Canon Pastor at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, 1990-1999. After 41 years of ordained ministry, Bill assisted at St. Bede's Episcopal Church, St. Petersburg, for 16 years.



Bill enjoyed playing bridge, sailing, traveling, and vacationing in the mountains of North Carolina and the Gators. He was a member of Clearwater Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution.



A Eucharistic celebration of his life will be held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, 140 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cathedral Church of St. Peter. To view the complete obituary, please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 15, 2019