ALLYN, William R 94, of Largo, FL, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, with a prayer service at 6 pm, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, Clearwater, FL. Burial will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 1 pm at Manasota Memorial Park, Bradenton, FL. Please visit online at: www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com to read William's full life story. Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 12, 2019