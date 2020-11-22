ANDREWS, William D. 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 4, 2020. Bill was born in Strawberry, Arkansas on December 23, 1932. After serving in the U.S. Army in the Korean conflict, he worked for GTE California and GTE Data Services in Florida for over 39 years. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Wallace, and his mother, Myrle. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna; two daughters, Terri Moore and Karen Carty (Glen); four granddaughters; and two great-granddaughters, all from Tampa, FL; sister, Norma Love of Los Altos, CA; and brother, Larry (Cheryle) of Meridian, ID. A Celebration of Life will be available on Tuesday, December 1 on tampascene.com/obits/billandrews
. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in memory of Bill Andrews may be sent to 709 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, Florida, 33612.