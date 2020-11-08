ARNESON, William Sidney 78, of Odessa passed away Nov. 2, 2020. Bill was born in Patterson, NJ Oct. 23, 1942 to Richard and Ruth Arneson, who predeceased him. He graduated from Fair Lawn High School and earned a degree from Ramapo College and later an MBA from Phoenix Univ. From a young age he was involved in his church and was honored to receive the God and Country Award while a Boy Scout. Upon retirement from the construction industry, Bill moved to Florida where he and his wife became active members of Idlewild Baptist in Lutz. He went on missions trips to the Amazon and Costa Rica, as well as several meaningful trips to Israel. He also went to Antarctica. Bill had a lifelong passion for anything railroad related and was a member of NARCOA, enjoying many trips on his Speeder rail car. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Yvonne Steensland; and two daughters, Beth Ramoth (Eric) and Heidi Horst (Jason). He also leaves six grandchildren. Speculator, NY and Camp-of-the-Woods in the Adirondacks always held a special place in his heart, which carries on through his children and grandchildren today. In his memory, the family suggests a donation to the Idlewild Missions program.



