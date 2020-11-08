1/1
William ARNESON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARNESON, William Sidney 78, of Odessa passed away Nov. 2, 2020. Bill was born in Patterson, NJ Oct. 23, 1942 to Richard and Ruth Arneson, who predeceased him. He graduated from Fair Lawn High School and earned a degree from Ramapo College and later an MBA from Phoenix Univ. From a young age he was involved in his church and was honored to receive the God and Country Award while a Boy Scout. Upon retirement from the construction industry, Bill moved to Florida where he and his wife became active members of Idlewild Baptist in Lutz. He went on missions trips to the Amazon and Costa Rica, as well as several meaningful trips to Israel. He also went to Antarctica. Bill had a lifelong passion for anything railroad related and was a member of NARCOA, enjoying many trips on his Speeder rail car. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Yvonne Steensland; and two daughters, Beth Ramoth (Eric) and Heidi Horst (Jason). He also leaves six grandchildren. Speculator, NY and Camp-of-the-Woods in the Adirondacks always held a special place in his heart, which carries on through his children and grandchildren today. In his memory, the family suggests a donation to the Idlewild Missions program.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved