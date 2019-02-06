BARKER, William "Bill"
87, of Brandon, Florida passed away Thursday January 31, 2019. William was born January 24, 1932 in Lake Mary, Florida. Bill was raised in Jacksonville, Florida, where he graduated from Andrew Jackson High, and was elected to the athletic hall of fame. Bill played minor league baseball for the New York Yankees Farm Team. He also proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War conflict. Later, Bill graduated from the University of Florida. He retired from sales management at Allstate in 1994 to Anna Maria Island, Florida. Bill was married to the love of his life, Marjorie, for 68 years. He was a devout Catholic and loved the Florida Gators. William is survived by his wife, Marjorie Barker; son, Greg Barker (Dorene); son, Carl Barker (Maria); and son, Kevin Barker (Marcie), as well as seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him. Go Gators. A visitation for William will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 West Brandon Blvd., Brandon, Florida 33511. A funeral service will occur Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11 am at Nativity Catholic Church, 705 East Brandon Blvd., Brandon, Florida 33511. A graveside service will occur Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10 am at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 Main St. N., Jacksonville, Florida 32206.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2019