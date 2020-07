Or Copy this URL to Share

BEALL, William C. Jr. "Bill" was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was a Longshoreman and known on the docks as Bill. Bill passed away June 24, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Marianne Beall; daughter, Kristina; sister, Debra Havens; and brother, Richard Beall.



