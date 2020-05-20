BECK, William L. 75, of St Petersburg passed away peacefully at his home May 16, 2020. He tenaciously battled Parkinson's for 27 years. He is our family hero. Born in New Albany Indiana, his family moved to St. Petersburg in 1951. He graduated from Admiral Farragut High School and attended University of Jacksonville. He served his country in the US Army. He was employed in the family business Precisionaire, as VP of Purchasing for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, golf, and most especially his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emily and his sister, Sarah Beck Kumler. He was survived by his wife of 48 years, Lisette Beck; his siblings, Robert Beck, Susan Beck, and Alice Buzzard; three children, Donna Beck, Stephanie Beck Adelson, and Brian Beck; grandchildren, Ryan Beck, Matthew Beck, Kaleigh Beck, Noah Adelson, and Lily Adelson; and his great-grandchildren, Cosette and Charlotte Beck. He spent his days hunting for the good and focusing on the positive, He believed each day presented a chance to ARK people (A Random Act of Kindness). He felt the world would be a better place if we all practiced this simple idea. Bill's funeral mass will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic School or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's. Visit his online guestbook at AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 20, 2020.