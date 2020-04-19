BOJE, William "Mr. B" 91, passed away April 12, 2020 in Brandon, Florida. Born in St. Louis, MO he moved to Florida in 1979. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He opened his first of many bowling centers in 1960 and spent the rest of his life as a Bowling Proprietor. At the time of his death he owned Brandon Crossroads Bowl and The Alley at Southshore as well as his original center, Sunset Lanes, in St. Louis MO. He was inducted in to the International Bowling Hall of Fame and presented the Victor Lerner Memorial Medal for meritorious service to the bowling industry in 2003. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle as well as friend and mentor to so many people. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gloria; his three children, Christy White (Cary), Jeff Boje (Sherrie), Debbie Boje; five grandchildren, Kelson (fiancé Megan), Kindle, Kaleb, Kollin, Kearsten; great grandchild, Braylen Boje; brother, Richard Boje'; sister-in law, Shirley Steinkamp and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed greatly and never forgotten. Due to CDC guidelines a private viewing will be held at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home April 22, 2020, a private mass will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Church April 23, 2020 at 10:30 am and immediately afterwards he will be laid to eternal rest at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park. Some of these events will be live streamed, please check Serenity Meadows website for complete details and to view full Obituary and sign the online guestbook at: www.serenitymeadows.com. A celebration of his life will take place at Brandon Crossroads Bowl when the center reopens. Keeping with his love of veterans and bowling, in lieu of flowers: memorial donations may be made by going to https://bowlforveterans.org. A special fund is being set up so please note your gift is for Bill Boje.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020