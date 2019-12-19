|
BROWN, William James Jr. "Jim" 81, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away December 14, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center South Pinellas. Jim was born June 13, 1938 in Jacksonville, Florida to William and Benetta (Johnson) Brown. He attended Fletcher High School, Jacksonville Beach and went on to graduate from the University of Florida with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Jim married the love of his life, Kathryn Davis, August 27, 1960. He was hired by Florida Power Corporation and retired after 33 years of service as Purchasing Manager. After his retirement, he worked part-time for Anderson-McQueen Funeral Homes for 23 years until 2018. Jim served as President of the Local, State, and National President of The National Exchange Club. Jim served in leadership roles in organizations such as the Suncoasters, Palm Lake Christian Church, Suncoast Center for Prevention of Child Abuse, Azalea Bulldog Football Association, and Azalea Little League Baseball Organization. Jim is survived by his wife, Kay; three sisters, Carol Brown (Dan) Gentry, Barbara Brown (Walter) McFall, Denise Brown (Bruce) Kridle; brother, Carlton (Aggie) Brown; three children, Dr. W. Michael (Cindy) Brown, Kenneth M. (Michelle) Brown, and Kathryn B. Mize; six grandchildren, Haley Brown (Riley) Klicker, Kaylee Mize, Michael (Stephanie) Brown, Tyler Brown, Shannon O'Donnell (Chris) Tatum, Kelsey Mize; and two great-grandchildren, Dawson Klicker and Avery Brown. Jim had an "Everlasting Bond" with a group of guys who went through Elementary and High School together. They were known as the "Crazy Eight" and they were like brothers. We all loved you so much. The family will receive friends at Anderson - McQueen Funeral Homes, 7820 38th Ave. N. Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 pm and service at 3 pm with a reception immediately following. Memorials may be made to the National Exchange Club Foundation at 3050 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606 or visit the website www.nationalexchangeclub.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019