William BURKE
BURKE, William. A. Jr. 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020. William (Bill) was born November 20, 1942 in Winthrop, MA. He graduated Lynn English High School, 1960, Lynn, MA. He attended Baystate Academy prior to beginning his airline career. He resided in Massachusetts until his marriage to Dianne in 1969, upon which they moved to Florida. He retired from Delta Airlines after a distinguished career of 35 years. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Burke) and husband, Moises Garcia, Kelly (Burke) Foss, Coleen (Burke) and husband, Stuart McCall; grandchildren, Joshua Burke, Sean and Shane Foss, Brennan, Donovan and Griffin Garcia, Kaitlyn McCall; sister, Ruth M. (Burke) and her husband, Louis Sanville of New Hampshire; his niece and nephew, Bob Sanville of Massachusetts, and Karen (Sanville) Young, and his lifelong best friend, mother of his children, and caretaker, Dianne (Hughes) Burke. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth (Duffy)and William J. Burke Sr., maternal grandparents, Ellen (Lavarey) and Arthur Duffy of Massachusetts. Friday evening the family invites friends to join them for a traditional "Irish Wake" From 6-10 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, 2853 Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater FL. Friends are invited to join the family at a Catholic mass for Bill on Saturday, October 10, 11 am at Incarnation Catholic Church, 5124 Gateway Dr, Tampa; internment will take place 3 pm, Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park Garden of Devotion. Bill's grandparents immigrated to America from Ireland. He proudly lived and celebrated his Irish heritage with laughter, fun, family and friends.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
7277961992
